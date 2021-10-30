Range Rover, still the king of all-terrain, and also that of plug-in hybrids

Thu 28/10/2021 – Always more luxurious.

50 years ago, Range Rover created the luxury off-road segment. Powerful, comfortable, richly presented, the first Range Rover was a brilliant idea, which has been copied many times today. This new generation intends to take up the torch to carry it even higher, and we see from the first glance that the bar has been set very high, with a length that does not hesitate to cross the 5 m bar, to stand at 5.05 m. And there’s even a 5.25m long wheelbase version.

The new Range Rover is therefore not intended for inhabitants of small streets, nor is it designed for modest budgets, since even the basic version costs more than 100,000 €. But for this price, we have very, very beautiful, as evidenced for example by the fully black taillights, and which only turn red when we turn them on. Or the line of the beltline, perfectly straight, with the glazed surfaces without any brushing above. Everything is smooth. Elegant and efficient.

We will then greet on board a cabin of very great purity of line. The simplicity of the design, but which is accompanied here by the greatest sophistication, with an exceptional refinement. Modernism requires, if leather is still available, you can also choose a coating Ultrafabrics of Kvadrat, lighter, and whose manufacture does not start from the skin of an animal, while emitting very little CO2.

Under the large hood, we will first present the conventional engines (which may not all be available on the French market). First a 6-cylinder in-line Ingenum of 3 liters, supercharged and with a 48 V hybridization device, it delivers a power of 400 hp, for CO2 emissions of 215 g / km. There is a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter, 530 hp V8 above, but this is not an evolution of the Jaguar V8 (which will disappear). It is a BMW mechanic, capable of making this large vehicle go from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds, and announced 17% more fuel-efficient than the previous generation. On the diesel side, we will again find the 6-cylinder Ingenum specific to the brand, in 2 power versions, 300 or 350 hp.

Finally the best, the plug-in hybrid versions. In the plural indeed, since there are two. 440 or 510 hp. The petrol engine is the 6 in-line 3-liter turbo Ingenum, assisted by a 105 kW electric machine. Where the Ranger Rover outclasses all other plug-in hybrids on the market is that it has a colossal battery with a capacity of 38.2 kWh (31.8 kWh useful). Or enough to easily cover a hundred km, even in this big and heavy vehicle, and in part thanks to excellent aerodynamic finesse, with a Cx of 0.30. For comparison, we remind you that a basic Nissan Leaf only has a 40 kWh battery … And the Honda E, although a pure electric one, has a weaker battery.

The rest is an all-electric version, the platform is planned for that, the manufacturer announces its arrival in 2024. There could also be a hydrogen fuel cell version, but the manufacturer does not give any date there. What we do know, however, is that with this new edition of the Range Rover, English super luxury has a bright future ahead of it.

The Ranger Rover plug-in hybrid has the largest battery on the market.



Section (s) and keyword (s): Land-Rover; plug-in-hybrid-car