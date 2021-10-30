Rapper Fetty Wap arrested for drug trafficking, faces life imprisonment

While preparing to take the stage of the “Rolling Loud” festival, this Thursday, October 28, the American rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in New York. He is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking and faces life imprisonment.

It is in the stadium of Citi Field more precisely that Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the thirty-year-old rapper is suspected of having transported, distributed and sold more than one hundred kilograms of narcotics including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack, in Long Island. and New Jersey, between 2019 and 2020.

The press release quoted by AFP also specifies that during the searches, the police got their hands on nearly $ 1.5 million in cash, 16 kilos of cocaine, two kilos of heroin, many fentanyl pills, and several weapons.

The artist was indicted on Friday, as reported by a senior New York law enforcement official. US media Complex claims Fetty Wap has pleaded not guilty, but has signed a document stating that he is waiving his right to a speedy trial. He will have to remain locked up until the next hearing which will take place on November 24.





In addition, six other members of the same drug distribution network are accused of selling heroin and fentanyl during the “Rolling Loud” music festival, where Fetty Wap was to perform. If found guilty, the defendants could be sentenced to life in prison.

Become famous thanks to his title “Trap Queen” released in 2014, Willie Junior Maxwell II of his real name, was to sign his comeback on stage during this festival, after several years of absence. A hip-hop festival that brought together several important names from the US rap scene, such as 50 Cent, DaBaby, and Travis Scott.