Rapper Fetty Wap arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday evening by the FBI for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, said a senior law enforcement official across the Atlantic. Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is due to be indicted on Friday. The rapper is best known for his 2014 hit “Trap Queen,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US that year. He won awards at the MTV Video Music Awards the same year. He has always retained a true aura in the hip-hop world … and 7 million Instagram followers.

According to police authorities, the artist was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, where the Rolling Loud music festival was held on Thursday. He was to make a long-awaited return to the stage after several years in the shadows. But the police arrested him before his passage on the stage of this important New York rap festival where 50 Cent and Travis Scott also performed. The rapper is one of half a dozen people indicted in this massive drug trafficking case. Six members of this drug distribution network are accused of selling heroin and fentanyl during the Rolling Loud music festival.



An aborted return to the stage

Fetty Wap was previously arrested in 2019 on three counts of assault and battery, and in 2017 on drunk driving. He had been caught dragging another car on a New York freeway, according to police reports at the time. Father of six children, he lived through a personal tragedy during the last summer. Her 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, has passed away.

According to the specialized site Booska-P, the rapper seriously planned to return to music. “I don’t know how I fell [depuis le carton de « Trap Queen »]. Bad managers in this business, envy, selfishness… But it’s over soon. I got rid of all the bullshit around me. Now, I can focus on the music, and I’m going to hit, watch a bit, “said Fetty Wap, despite the rave reviews around him. In 2020, he released no less than three mixtapes: “Trap & B”, “Big Zoovie” then “You Know The Vibes”, foreshadowing a comeback.

On October 13, Fetty Wap finally posted the official album cover art for “The Butterfly Effect”, announcing it as her second studio album, coming out six years after her debut.