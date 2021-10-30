Raquel Garrido gunned down by Laurence Sailliet and Eric Naulleau in TPMP (VIDEO)

The tensions between Eric Naulleau and Raquel Garrido have been numerous, since the start of the school year, on the plateau of Balance your post. Thursday, October 28, the columnist, former spokesperson for France Insoumise, mentioned on her Twitter account that she was not going to participate in the next show. “I regret to announce that I will not be at Balance your post this evening. I had asked for a change in behavior following the tensions between Éric Naulleau and me. The production informed me that the conditions for my presence on the show were not met for tonight.“, she indicated. A message which referred in particular to their passing of arms on the set, the previous week. A debate in which Jean-Luc Mélenchon took part, to the chagrin of Eric Naulleau. For the last one. of the week of Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna had decided to confront, and perhaps to try to reconcile, the two opponents on his set.

Raquel Garrido finds that the show has nothing to do with the one presented by Cyril Hanouna

The former presenter of Balance your post was delighted with the audience success of the show since the start of the school year and the quality of the debates. A point of view that Alexis Corbière’s companion does not share. “I don’t think the show is going well”, she retorted. “And besides, you will notice that the big difference between the first extracts and the last one, is that in the first case, Eric was a co-columnist with me, at the end he is an animator and that changes everything! It changes everything for the other hosts, for the viewers. Me when i started Balance your post, I loved being there, we were a gang “, she recalled. “The fact that Eric Naulleau animates, it is obviously for the televiewers, like us for the other columnists, a difference of when it is you, Cyril. It has absolutely nothing to do”, she underlined, reproaching Éric Naulleau for being “primary anti-Mélenchon”. After this plea, Laurence Sailliet, another worker in the program, was very critical of her colleague, even using rather harsh words against her.





Laurence Sailliet criticizes him for his behavior “appalling“

“You don’t realize the behavior you have, how it’s hateful to all of us, because you’re trashing the show! “, she asserted. “I’ll tell you with my heart. Last week it was appalling because you pick on him because it bothers you that he’s a host. Maybe you want to be in her shoes, I don’t know. You can’t hold our show hostage at all. We are a team, all the people who produce behind, all the people who take care of us, and wreck the show… I swear to you, we didn’t know where to go “, she continued. It was then Éric Naulleau who answered Raquel Garrido. “The problem, we saw it in the pictures. Your neighbors, Raquel. They can’t take it anymore. You see Karim Zeribi’s face, he is overwhelmed, he has a headache that goes up and he ended up giving it to you. to say”, he recalled, stressing that the columnist had also exasperated Cyril Hanouna in the past. “You spoil all the meetings you attend. I don’t know why, because you certainly don’t have the sense of debate. Because you have claimed my place several times, so you are both judge and party, so obviously when we claim someone’s place we say that he does not do the job well or that he is a partisan “, he blurted out.

No reconciliation in sight for the columnist and the host

Éric Naulleau then asked Raquel Garrido to respect “the elementary rules of the debate”, to let others speak, not to be off topic, and to stop digressing constantly. “In life, you are someone very frequentable, very pleasant, as soon as you are on a set you are unbearable and you spoil this show “, he tried to qualify. At the end of the show, Cyril Hanouna asked the columnist if she would be on the set of Construction, next week. “I’m not here to be humiliated”, she replied. She ultimately did not find common ground with Éric Naulleau before Cyril Hanouna returned to the air.

