RC Lens: the groups revealed, a small hitch for Haise

RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

Olympique Lyonnais receives RC Lens this Saturday (9 p.m.) at Groupama Stadium, on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1. While Gones coach Peter Bosz can count on the return of Islam Slimani, Recovering from his hamstring injury, his Lensois counterpart, Franck Haise, ultimately has to do without Ignatius Ganago, who was uncertain due to a cut to his knee.

The OL group: Lopes, Barcola, Bonnevie – Dubois, Gusto, Boateng, Da Silva, Denayer, Diomandé, Emerson, Henrique – Aouar, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Keita, Paqueta, Shaqiri, Mendes – Cherki, Slimani, Toko Ekambi .

The RC Lens group: Farinez, Leca – Machado, Clauss, Danso, Wooh, Médina, Haïdara, Gradit – Fofana, Kakuta, Cahuzac, Pereira da Costa, Boli, Doucouré, Krankowski – Sotoca, Kalimuendo, Saïd, Jean.

D-1 before #OLRCL 🔥 Here are the 20 players summoned by Franck Haise to challenge Olympique Lyonnais tomorrow 👊 Apart from Ignatius Ganago absent (knee), the Blood and Gold tactician can count on a whole group 💪#SiFierDEtreLensois pic.twitter.com/pM57lZ40u5

– Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 29, 2021