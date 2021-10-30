More

    RC Lens: the groups revealed, a small hitch for Haise

    Olympique Lyonnais receives RC Lens this Saturday (9 p.m.) at Groupama Stadium, on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1. While Gones coach Peter Bosz can count on the return of Islam Slimani, Recovering from his hamstring injury, his Lensois counterpart, Franck Haise, ultimately has to do without Ignatius Ganago, who was uncertain due to a cut to his knee.

    The OL group: Lopes, Barcola, Bonnevie – Dubois, Gusto, Boateng, Da Silva, Denayer, Diomandé, Emerson, Henrique – Aouar, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Keita, Paqueta, Shaqiri, Mendes – Cherki, Slimani, Toko Ekambi .

    The RC Lens group: Farinez, Leca – Machado, Clauss, Danso, Wooh, Médina, Haïdara, Gradit – Fofana, Kakuta, Cahuzac, Pereira da Costa, Boli, Doucouré, Krankowski – Sotoca, Kalimuendo, Saïd, Jean.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

