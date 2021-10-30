Real estate: buying on credit in these cities is less complicated than in 2015



If there are good surprises, the necessary budget is skyrocketing in some municipalities, such as Paris or Angers. (illustration) (Pixabay / nattanan23)

According to the All Inclusive Real Estate Barometer (ITC) report, the budget required to become an owner has fallen in some French cities since 2015. Over the past six years, costs have thus fallen in Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales) but also Toulon (Var) and Le Havre (Seine-Maritime). Conversely, other municipalities have experienced a real explosion in prices.

What is the monthly budget necessary to become the owner of a 60 m² property on credit? The loan broker and the SeLoger group determined the cost of housing in several cities in France during the second edition of their All-Inclusive Real Estate Barometer (ITC), reports The Parisian.





Sharp drop in Perpignan



This budget has been compared to what was needed six years ago, taking into account the cost of credit, borrower insurance and property tax. In some towns, it’s a good surprise. “These are cities where the budget necessary to become an owner has decreased in six years”, explains Cécile Roquelaure, director of studies at Empruntis. “These are therefore cities where it is more interesting to invest today. “

Among these cities is Perpignan, where the necessary monthly budget has fallen by 15%, or € 606 compared to € 710 in 2015. “Future buyers combine the advantages: lower property prices (- 8.5% in six years), credit rates, insurance contributions and a very small increase in property tax”, emphasizes Cécile Roquelaure.

+ 38% in Angers in six years



In Toulon, the monthly budget has fallen by 8% and in Le Havre, it has fallen by 5%. In Grenoble, the cost remained stable thanks to a drop in credit and insurance rates, and a stable property tax. All of these factors helped stem an 11% increase in house prices.

On the other hand, other cities are experiencing an explosion in the monthly budget for a 60 m². In Paris, it increased by 17% while the personal contribution required rose from 35,500 to 52,000 €. Today, a couple must earn more than € 9,500 net per month to afford such a good. But it is in Angers that the budget has increased the most, with an increase of 38% in just six years.