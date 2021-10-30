Real Madrid: Mariano Diaz (ex-OL) fakes injuries for …

More

    Last summer, Mariano Diaz was pushed out by Real Madrid management. Carlo Ancelotti is not counting on him and has let him know what did not decide the former Lyon who refused all potential offers. Confined to the bench, the striker would behave unacceptable internally …

    Undesirable and unwanted by Real Madrid, Mariano Diaz has nevertheless refused all the offers that have been made to him. FC Valence and Rayo Vallecano both knocked on the former Lyon’s door, a door he slammed without looking back. A situation that is starting to annoy Madrid management when he has not played a single minute since the start of the season. According to AS, Real Madrid even suspect him of faking injuries in order to avoid inconvenient travel. A distressing observation for the former OL who is satisfied with his situation and his check at the end of each month.



