Real Madrid: probable lines

This 12th day of La Liga will see Real Madrid oppose Elche. What starting composition does Carlo Ancelotti concoct for this meeting?

How to live without the Nueve?

“You miss a being and everything is depopulated”, says the proverb, and that is probably what awaits Real Madrid this Saturday afternoon or at least, it is the great mission of Carlo Ancelotti: to succeed in saving his team without Karim Benzema, the striker who has done almost everything in this team for three years. The Frenchman is put to rest by his coach as he seems physically at the limit, he who has been involved in 16 of the 24 goals scored by the Madrid club this season in La Liga.

On paper, the solutions exist. Carlo Ancelotti took Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz to Alicante except neither of the two alternatives thrill the Italian manager. He has only allowed the Serbian 84 minutes of play so far and … no minutes of play for Mariano Diaz. Logic would want Luka Jovic to integrate the eleven and replace Karim Benzema post for post even if Ancelotti could also opt for a Hazard or Asensio in a role of false 9. The plan would be daring and above all revealing his consideration for the two number 9.

However, we must expect a new 4-3-3 with two overflow wingers and a fixed point in the area to bring more presence in the decision area. For this, the two Brazilians are undoubtedly the two best options in the state in Madrid and they have no physical difficulty in chaining the matches. In addition, after this meeting, the Madrilenians will have 4 days of rest.





Modric returns …

It will be impossible for Real to compensate for the loss of Karim Benzema, nevertheless, the technician of Real will be able to count on the return of Luka Modric. The Croatian was left to rest against Osasuna and he is expected to come back fresher than against Barca at Camp Nou. In an environment where neither Eduardo Camavinga nor Marco Asensio were able to really positively impact the match against Osasuna, Lukita’s return is a major reinforcement knowing that he will have to face a new wall …

Finally, Real’s back line shouldn’t budge compared to Wednesday’s game. Carlo Ancelotti holds his four holders and his two most fragile elements, which are Carvajal and Ferland Mendy, have not played 90 minutes.

Real Madrid’s probable XI: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy – Casemiro, Kroos, Modric – Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jovic

Osasuna’s probable XI: Casilla – Barragan, Verdu, Bigas, Mojica – Mascarell, Lucas Perez, Raul Guti, Pastore, Fidel – Lucas Boyé