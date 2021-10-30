Real Madrid: the problematic clause in Kylian Mbappé’s future contract

Determined to participate in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Kylian Mbappé is already a problem for Real Madrid leaders.

Present at the Sport en Seine evening yesterday, Kylian Mbappé again loudly proclaimed his intension to participate in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. “I hope I can do the Games at least once in my life. I want to experience the Paris Games. They will be in France, they are the centenary in Paris. It’s not the biggest football competition, but you have to play the Games in your career. This is the thing that I really want to achieve. The 2024 Olympics will be a priority for me. Even if it means including it in my contract, I will not hesitate. I know where I will spend part of my summer 2024 ”, launched the star of PSG.

But this decision could have big repercussions on his future transfer to Real Madrid. In today’s edition, the Madrid daily AS explains in particular that the French could chain the Olympics and the Euro during the summer of 2024. What to increase the risk of injury and certainly postpone the start of his preparation before the start of the 2024-25 season. The history of a clause in his contract would also have offended the Merengues leaders, who intend to complete this deal next summer on their terms. Case to be continued …



