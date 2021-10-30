Red Bull “innocently lost” 50 points on Mercedes

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, during which he also returned to the United States Grand Prix, Helmut Marko provided an update on Max Verstappen’s world title chances. The special advisor to Red Bull evokes in particular the intensity of the duel against Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, but also some controversial elements of this race for the title.

Max seems less aggressive this year, compared to 2016 for example.

He is less aggressive. He thinks more about the championship. For example the first corner in Austin, I would say that even a year ago it would not have given way.

How do you see the fight for the title and the last five Grands Prix? Red Bull has already survived well on many circuits favorable to Mercedes …

Before the last three races, we were actually afraid to find ourselves significantly behind. The bottom line is that we scored more points than Hamilton at these Grands Prix. Mainly thanks to the race in Turkey, where Hamilton finished only fifth while Max had finished second in Sochi – certainly lucky too, thanks to the rain.

Theoretically, high altitude tours in Brazil and Mexico should suit us much better. But so much has already happened this year. The circuits supposedly made for Mercedes were not, and the same with those supposedly made for Red Bull. But what’s even more remarkable is that we innocently lost in Baku, Silverstone and Hungary. If we carefully calculate the number of points lost, it is 50 over these three races. We are therefore only 12 points ahead today. We have survived all these setbacks and we have also managed to respond to the rise of Mercedes. But as for the remaining races, I think we need to win at least two more Grands Prix to be reasonably confident or confident going into the last race.

How do you rate the performance differences between Mercedes and Red Bull at the moment?

It’s so balanced that the shape of the day, the track and even the temperatures are extremely important. Looks like Mercedes is going a lot faster to find the right set-up. We have a more complex car and on average it takes us longer to do it, but there are only two drivers who always get the most out of it: Hamilton at Mercedes and Max at home. For the number 2 riders, Pérez is improving but also Bottas; he had a sensational race in Turkey and more than average in Austin. In the end, these two exceptional drivers make the duel last, no matter if the Mercedes or the Red Bull are faster. Overall, it’s the driver that makes the difference. And these drivers are so strong that Verstappen can beat a faster Mercedes on hard tires too…

What are the odds in this title fight: still 50-50 or 60-40 in favor of Max?

If we win the next two Grands Prix, then it will be 60-40 for Max.

But first you have to win in Mexico and Brazil?





You have to win these races.

There is a great fight between Verstappen and Hamilton, but also off track with the flex fins, pit stops etc.

When Mercedes saw that we were at their level or faster, there were the flexible fins and the fragile arguments. If it doesn’t come from Mercedes, it comes from a team that is close to it, mainly McLaren or Aston Martin. We took that as unsportsmanlike attitudes, then we also focused on what was going on at Mercedes, with their rear wing and front wing, for example. But that’s what happens when a fight is this intense, especially when someone isn’t used to another questioning their competitiveness. This is the case this year and so they reacted, as we did afterwards.

Is it boring or is it just part of the game?

It’s part of the game, but we felt there was a certain bias in the decisions. But in the meantime there have been discussions with the FIA ​​and with Liberty Media, and now I can say that it’s part of the game.

There is also this war of words between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff…

As long as the shots don’t go too under the belt, that’s part of the game. We support our driver and team, of course. And by doing that, you discredit your opponent to a certain extent.