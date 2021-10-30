reminder for a risk of fuel leakage

For several years, the Dacia Sandero has been the best-selling car in France to individuals. A trend that continues to grow since the marketing, a year ago, of the third generation, at the price / performance ratio still without competition.

Reliability level, on the other hand, the Sandero 3 does not seem to shine as much as those which preceded it. Thus, a few months ago, the Renault subsidiary launched a recall intended to check for a possible fault in the engine cover locking system. In recent days, around ten thousand cars have again had to return to the dealership in order to check the fuel supply system.





Produced in factories in Pitesti, Romania (between March 11, 2020 and September 25, 2021), Somaca, Morocco (between November 11, 2020 and August 9, 2021) and Tangier, also in Morocco (between February 13, 2020 and August 8, 2021), the incriminated Sanderos are all equipped with 1.0 SCe 65 ch. Fuel leakage is possible from the high pressure injection system, which can cause a fire by spraying fuel onto hot parts of the engine.

For the past few days, Dacia has been contacting all owners of this version directly. They will have to take their Sandero to their usual workshop in order to replace, if necessary, the duct which may show a weakness. This operation takes about 1 hour. If you have not been contacted by the manufacturer and are in possession of one of these Sanderos, ask your dealer if your vehicle is affected by the 0DPP recall.