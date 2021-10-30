Rennes airport: a new international destination for this winter

Rennes news See my news

After Geneva, in Switzerland, Rennes Bretagne airport announced, this Friday, October 29, the arrival of a new international destination this winter 2021. (© Wikimedia commons)

Something new in the sky of Rennes. This Friday, October 29, 2021, the airport Rennes Brittany announced the opening of a new regular line from the December 7, 2021. This new destination is Port, to Portugal .

3 flights per week The management of Rennes Bretagne airport is announcing the establishment of 3 flights per week to Porto, starting this winter.



Geneva then now Porto

“It is with great pleasure that we can announce today a second European destination, after Geneva”, indicates Nathalie Ricard, director of Rennes Bretagne and Dinard Bretagne airports.

This second European line will also allow users to benefit from other connections offered by Porto airport.

The Rennes – Porto connections will be made by easyjet from December 7, 2021 until March 26, 2022. Three flights per week are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Basic fares are € 20 (one-way price per person). More information on the airport website.

