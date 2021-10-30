Resumption of Air-Canada flights between Montreal and Martinique

Rotations resume this Saturday, October 30, 2021 between Canada and Martinique, after several months of interruption due to the pandemic. It will initially be a weekly link, then up to five round trips from next December.

Travel measures being relaxed to Martinique, a weekly direct link from Montreal (YUL) will be operated during the first weeks of operation, with an aircraft equipped with 169 seats, the latest version of the Boeing 737.

This aircraft is equipped with individual touch-controlled screens providing access to an entertainment system including films, documentaries, music and games.

“A bond of friendship that unites us”

We are very happy with this great return to Martinique territory. This is proof of our attachment to Martinique and the French Antilles, a bond of friendship that has united us for 45 years now. As much as Martinique is a popular destination for Quebecers, Martinicans are particularly fond of Quebec for its leisure tourism and its many university and professional opportunities. (Alexandre Lefèvre, Senior Director, Network Planning at Air Canada)

Rotations to Fort-de-France will be provided “in the strictest respect of sanitary measures in order to allow a safe stay on the island” specify the Martinican Tourism Committee and SAMAC (the Martinique Airport Company Aimé Césaire).

People with a complete vaccination schedule must apply for their French vaccination passport and “are not subject to any travel restrictions to Martinique”.

On the other hand, those who are not vaccinated or do not have a complete vaccination schedule, “must provide a negative (- 72h) or negative antigen (- 48h) PCR test before boarding, as well as a compelling reason (personal, professional or family, health or emergency) “. On arrival, a 7-day isolation will be recommended to those interested, with a test at the end of this septaine.





“Gradual recovery”

Air Canada promises “gradual increase” of its rotations, “up to five weekly direct connections from Montreal to Fort-de-France, starting in December, throughout the tourist season”.

The president of the CMT (Martiniquais Tourism Committee) welcomes the return of the Canadian carrier.

Our team is constantly developing innovative actions to transmit the charms and authenticity of our territory. Thanks to the constant work of the Martinique Tourism Committee in conjunction with our operators such as Air Canada, Quebec has become the second most important market for our island. We are delighted with Air Canada’s return to the skies over Martinique. (Bénédicte Di-Géronimo)

Same satisfaction from the Chairman of the Executive Board of the international airport who hopes for the sustainability of this link year-round, at the rate of 2 or 3 direct flights per week.