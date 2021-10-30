Richard Berry accused of incest: his texts to his daughter revealed in which he overwhelms Jeane Manson

The actor reportedly texted his daughter to apologize when the affair began in January. And he charges his ex-wife and his “unconscious sexual freedom”.

Coline Berry, the 45-year-old daughter of actor Richard Berry, filed a complaint on January 25 for rape and sexual assault and bribery of a minor against her father.

A preliminary investigation was opened the same day and the investigations were entrusted to the brigade for the protection of minors (BPM).

Since the start of this affair, the family has been torn apart: some defending Richard Berry, others Coline, such as Marilou Berry, the daughter of Josiane Balasko, who has since shown her support for her cousin.

The 70-year-old actor had proclaimed his innocence in January: “I resent with all my strength and without ambiguity these filthy accusations. I have never had an inappropriate or incestuous relationship with Coline or any of my children. These allegations are false, “he said in his Instagram story where he spoke for the first time about the case.





Apology text messages revealed

When the affair broke, Richard Berry reportedly sent messages of apology to his daughter Coline. The latter had also shown them to the investigators in charge of her case.

In the Parisian of this Friday, October 29, the content of his SMS were published.

The actor is said to have asked his daughter for forgiveness. “Forgive me” would he have written before adding that he was “desperate for the consequences”.

He charges his ex-wife

His daughter Coline ensures that it was when her father was in a relationship with the American singer Jeane Manson that there would have been incest.

And in this exchange of messages with his daughter precisely, Richard Berry would also have declared that he had “undergone the unconscious sexual freedom of Jeane” (Manson).

By specifying that his ex-wife had “excessive freedom with the bodies” while ensuring that there was “no sexual ambiguity.”