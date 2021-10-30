Ridley Scott’s Five Star Drama Trailer

House of Gucci is revealed a little more in a new trailer which raises the tension around Lady Gaga, Adam Driver or Al Pacino.

House of Gucci has everything a success with the smell of leather and oscars. Its first trailer already focused on the many nominations and statuettes of its 5-star cast, in which we will find a Lady Gaga as a black widow conspirator, an Adam Driver as a prodigy son and iconoclast of the famous house (few time after her success in Leos Carax’s Annette).

To accompany the “rise and fall” of this mythical couple, we will find an unrecognizable Jared Leto in his role of cousin, or Jeremy Irons or Al Pacino (whom we never tire of appreciating when he looks like a gangster). Ridley Scott drama set to run for some nominations both its basic material is hectic, and its casting resembles a private party in a club where an Oscar nomination is the sine qua non to enter.

MGM has therefore released a new trailer for House of Gucci. Spoiler? It looks excellent.

We find a Lady Gaga in Patrizia Reggiania with a very 90s brushing in a constant struggle for influence with the one who was then the patriarch of the famous Italian house, Aldo Gucci (played by an Al Pacino who would deserve a new Oscar just for his way of lighting a cigar). Determined not to be just a “wife of”, Patrizia uses her influence over her husband Mauricio to become decision-maker regarding the future of the Gucci house. This quest for power, but also for fame, then leads her to make difficult choices, the consequences of which she may have to face.

Without surprise, House of Gucci reaffirms its bingo character in which we find everything we like to see in a drama made in Hollywood. Power, money, betrayal, commissioned murders, Adam Driver, Al Pacino who looks like a Mafioso, Italian accents to cut with a knife, madness or even federal agents of an agency represented by an acronym, all on one Sweet Dreams Remixed Eurythmics and a bit anachronistic (more reminiscent of the 80s than the 90s, but in resonance with the film’s script, we will forgive him).





Adam Driver is the perfect candidate to bring together style, power and dramaturgy

If the feature film manages to unify a colorful and patterned cast and to keep an energy similar to what it deploys in its incredible trailer, it is possible to foresee a critical and commercial success that should not not having to wet the jersey to establish itself as THE drama of the end of the year 2021.

However, we should not set off too quickly, Ridley Scott has already suffered a scathing business failure at the end of 2021 with The Last Duel, proof that having Adam Driver on screen in a fictionalized biopic is not always synonymous with success.

To find out the value of a name and how far to go to take control of an empire, you will have to go to theaters on November 24, 2021 to find out House of Gucci.