Ronan O’Gara (La Rochelle) after the defeat against USAP: “A huge disappointment”

Ronan O’Gara (manager of La Rochelle, beaten 22-13 by Perpignan): “This defeat is a huge disappointment, it’s a real nightmare. We lacked aggressiveness … Congratulations to Perpignan! We really lacked aggressiveness, I repeat, and opportunism. It is a setback after a series of three successes. It is very frustrating and very difficult to digest. We create opportunities but we pay for our inability to score today (Saturday). We don’t deserve to win. That’s the Top 14, every weekend is war. “
“This victory gives confidence and we are all the more happy that we give up last place. “
Sacha Lotrian(pillar of Perpignan): “We take all the matches as a final, with determination and desire. We gave everything defensively, we didn’t give up. It’s important for us to take points. It really does good to the head and from an accounting point of view. We played, gave everything, it passes or it breaks, we savor. This victory gives confidence and we are all the more happy that we give up last place. (in Biarritz). But we must quickly turn to this trip next Saturday in Toulouse against the champion of France and Europe. “