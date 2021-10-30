Ronan O’Gara (La Rochelle) after the defeat against USAP: “A huge disappointment”

Sacha Lotrian(pillar of Perpignan): “We take all the matches as a final, with determination and desire. We gave everything defensively, we didn’t give up. It’s important for us to take points. It really does good to the head and from an accounting point of view. We played, gave everything, it passes or it breaks, we savor. This victory gives confidence and we are all the more happy that we give up last place. (in Biarritz). But we must quickly turn to this trip next Saturday in Toulouse against the champion of France and Europe. “