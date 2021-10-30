Safran: 10.4% increase in sales in the third quarter, free cash flow target raised



SAFRAN: 10.4% INCREASE IN TURNOVER IN THE THIRD QUARTER, FREE CASH-FLOW TARGET ACHIEVED

PARIS (Reuters) – Aircraft supplier Safran on Friday announced a 10.4% increase in third-quarter revenue to 3.734 billion euros and raised its free cash flow target for 2021, while now his other predictions.

“We are very confident in achieving our revenue and profitability outlook in 2021 and even more positive on that of free cash flow, which is much better than expected”, said Olivier Andriès, the director. General of Safran, in a press release.





The group has raised its objective of generating free cash flow, which it now sees in excess of 1.5 billion euros thanks to additional down payments for Rafale’s export contracts and a positive contribution from working capital requirements.

The partial resumption of the pandemic has boosted sales of spare parts for the older CFM engines that Safran co-produces for Airbus and Boeing with General Electric, as well as parts for other equipment such as brakes and cabins.

Sales in the well-followed civil engine spare parts business increased 43.8% in dollars in the third quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier, and 24% compared to the same period last year. report in the second quarter of this year.

