Safran: Air traffic resumption and Rafale allow Safran to raise its forecasts for 2021

(BFM Bourse) – The French aircraft equipment and engine manufacturer posted double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter and raised its cash flow target while keeping its other forecasts unchanged.

Safran has returned to a peak since the end of July on the stock market, driven by quarterly results which “illustrate the confirmation of the upturn in traffic (…), even if it still remains uneven depending on the geographical areas and still below the level of 2019 “according to its managing director Olivier Andriès, who spoke of” a favorable trend “during a conference call.

The reopening of the borders and the resumption of air traffic during the summer supported by the vaccination campaigns (with a capacity in terms of “seat per kilometer offered” at 74.3% in mid-October 2021) allows Safran to register a 10.4% increase in its turnover in the third quarter to 3.734 billion euros

Safran delivered 226 LEAP engines between July and September, compared to 172 in Q3 2020 (or + 31% over one year), but its CFM56 engine deliveries fell from 39 to 30 over the period. Sales in the well-followed civil engine spare parts business increased 43.8% in dollars in the third quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier, and 24% compared to the same period last year. report in the second quarter of this year. This rebound brings down to -7.7% the drop in revenues from this service activity (which represents more than half of the revenues of the “Propulsion division, itself representing nearly 50% of the group’s revenues). first nine months.

Good news with Rafale exports

The “Aeronautical Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems” division, which accounts for nearly the other half of the group’s revenues, for its part recorded organic growth of 5.6% in the third quarter to 1.53 billion euros (against + 17.4% for the “Aeronautical and space propulsion” division), driven by services and in particular “landing gear, carbon brakes and nacelles activities”. In the original equipment segment, however, revenues fell, mainly due to “lower volumes of cabling activities for the Boeing 787 and the A350, and landing gear for the Boeing 787”.





While “the latest trends confirm a strong 4th quarter”, the group’s general manager says he is “very confident in achieving our sales and profitability prospects in 2021 and even more positive on that of cash flow. free, which is much better than expected “. Safran is thus raising its objective of generating free cash flow, which it now sees in excess of € 1.5 billion thanks to additional down payments for Rafale’s export contracts and a positive contribution from working capital requirements, against “above the 2020 level” (i.e. 1.05 billion euros) previously. It is still counting on a slight drop in its turnover “from 2% to 4%” excluding currency and perimeter effects.

These results are well received by investors, with Safran stock climbing 2.7% to 177.1 euros shortly after 11 a.m., to a high since July 28, which at the same time brings its capitalization back to over 50. Billions of Euro’s.

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse