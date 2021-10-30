Saint-Étienne player Wahbi Khazri scores a 68-meter goal with an incredible lob

According to the Professional Football League (LFP), two goals over 60 meters have been scored in L1 since 2007, those of the Niçois David Hellebuyck (66.2 m) in 2008, and the player of Evian-Thonon-Gaillard Saber Khalifa (64.3 m) in 2013.

This is a record since Opta collects data, that is to say 2006, said the English company.

FOOTBALL – A spectacular goal. The Tunisian international of Saint-Étienne Wahbi Khazri scored Saturday in Metz a goal of 68 meters, one of the most distant in the history of Ligue 1, according to statistician Opta.

That of Khazri, which will remain as one of the most beautiful of the season, intervened in the 16th minute of the match of the 12th day, while Metz led 1 to 0. It will have allowed the Greens, last of the championship, to grab a point on the lawn of a direct competitor for maintenance (1-1).





“I tried it a lot of times”

“I tried it a lot, sometimes people laughed at me, but when it succeeds, it’s good. It’s good for the team above all, ”said the attacking midfielder at the microphone of Prime Video at half-time. “I put the ball back and I don’t have too many solutions, I try, and there is success at the end,” he described.

The action started from the Stéphanoise penalty area, where Khazri recovered the ball after an aborted against Metz.

The Tunisian, without anyone to press him, advanced a few meters with the ball before unleashing a long shot, which lobbed goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

“We are not surprised because he has tried it seven or eight times this season, he had not managed one and there he is magnificent. His lob is very, very well balanced, deep enough, it’s great. It is a stroke of genius, of talent, that he can do because he has this quality to attempt gestures like that ”, greeted his trainer Claude Puel in a press conference after the meeting.

