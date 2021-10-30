Saint-Etienne: probable lines, channel and time of the match

Saturday, October 30, 2021, FC Metz welcomes AS Saint-Etienne from 5:00 p.m. at the Stade Saint-Symphorien. On which channel will this match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 be broadcast? What are the songs of Frédéric Antonetti and Claude Puel? What is the program for the French championship today? We tell you everything you need to know before the Metz – Saint-Etienne kick-off.





FC Metz receives AS Saint-Etienne, at the Saint-Symphorien stadium, on the occasion of the 12th day of Ligue 1, a match between the last two in the standings. 19th with six points, the Garnets of Frédéric Antonetti are one length ahead of the Greens of Claude Puel, for the time being confirmed on the bench. The Lorraine club wants to revive after three consecutive defeats against Angers (2-3), Stade Rennais (0-3) and Racing Club de Lens (1-4). Worst defense in the championship with 26 goals conceded, Metz challenges a Forézienne formation still looking for a first success and deprived of its supporters after the incidents against Angers in Geoffroy-Guichard (2-2). Against the SCO, Saint-Etienne was led 2-0 before picking up on goals from Wahbi Khazri and Mickaël Nadé.

Metz – ASSE team rosters

Saint-Etienne is deprived of Harold Moukoudi, affected with ischios. Miguel Trauco remains unavailable. Etienne Green, Yvan Neyou, Timothée Kolodziejczak and Wahbi Khazri are uncertain. The Tunisian striker is injured in the ligaments of an ankle. On the side of FC Metz, Sikou Niakaté and Lenny Joseph will not play due to muscle injuries. Unsure after falling on the collarbone against Lens, Kevin N’Doram holds his place.

FC Metz, the probable team composition of Frédéric Antonetti: Oukidja – Bronn, Jemerson, Udol – Centonze, Sarr, N’Doram, Pajot, Delaine – De Preville, Boulaya.

ASSE, the probable team composition of Claude Puel: Bajic – Camara, Moukoudi, Sow, Macon – Gourna-Douath, Neyou – Nordin, Boudebouz, Bouanga – Khazri.











FC Metz – ASSE, on which channel to watch the match live?

The Metz – Saint-Etienne match will be broadcast live streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 5 p.m. To watch the match between FC Metz and AS Saint-Etienne, you will have no choice but to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video offer. While the vagueness is still present concerning the TV rights of the L1, for the moment it is Canal + and Amazon Prime Video which will broadcast 100% of the matches of the French championship for this season. To watch Metz – Saint-Etienne in streaming and legally there is only one solution for France: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video offers. We tell you more below.

Score Metz – Saint-Etienne

Impossible for you to follow this match live on tv or streaming? Or to be present at the Saint-Symphorien Stadium? So follow the score of FC Metz – ASSE on our dedicated page. Cards, goals, substitutions: follow the thread of the match minute by minute and do not miss anything of the match between FC Metz and AS Saint-Etienne.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To see 100% of Ligue 1 this season, you will need two subscriptions: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous poster on Sunday evening 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for two matches: Saturday evening at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. A last possible solution for subscribers and non-subscribers to Free: download the Free application “Ligue 1 Uber Eats”. You won’t be able to see L1 games live, but you will be able to see the best actions and goals almost live. Other Ligue 1 matches will be played this Saturday, October 30, 2021. Here is the full TV program: