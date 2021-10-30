Salvadoran bitcoin flaw allowed giant fraud

On September 7, El Salvador became the first country in the world to make bitcoin its official currency (in addition to the US dollar).

The adoption of cryptocurrency aims to reduce the amount of commissions on remittances from abroad for expatriates, facilitate the access of citizens without a bank account (i.e. seven in ten inhabitants) to financial services and attract new Foreign investments. Everyone has the opportunity to open a Chivo digital wallet, where they can buy and sell their bitcoins.

But a flaw in the system, as New Scientist explains, allows traders to get rich legally and at state expense. To encourage exchanges and provide some visibility on prices (history that your steak has not increased by 10% between the time you order it at the restaurant and the waiter validates the transaction), the Chivo wallet allows you to “freeze »Prices for sixty seconds after the transaction.

A delay exploited by traders to practice aggressive “scalping”, a technique that consists of taking positions of very short duration (a few seconds or a few minutes) to pocket the difference between the buy and sell price.

If the value of bitcoin increases during the one minute latency, traders buy the cryptocurrency at its “frozen” value, and if it decreases, they sell their position. While this risk is usually covered by commission fees on large trading platforms, in the case of Chivo, it is the State and therefore all taxpayers who assume any losses.





On October 18, the Salvadoran government finally threw in the towel and announced the suspension of the sixty-second freeze, denouncing those who use the system to “defraud” and “Get rich without limit”. Users are now limited to one transaction every three minutes.

Crypto-disaster

This case risks further undermining the already very low confidence of Salvadorans in bitcoin. A study published just before the cryptocurrency launch in September showed that 70% of citizens were opposed to bitcoin as the official currency and that nine out of ten people simply don’t know what bitcoin is or only have. ‘a vague idea.

Mid-October, protesters chanting “No bitcoin” marched through the streets of the capital San Salvador to denounce the unilateral decision of President Nayib Bukele and the numerous dysfunctions of the digital wallet.

And if more than 3 million Salvadorans downloaded a Chivo wallet in a month, it is probably more to take advantage of the 30 dollars offered by the government when opening the account than to actually use it. 93% of companies in the country say they have never received the slightest payment in bitcoins.

The United States also protested against the measure, arguing that it would promote money laundering and trafficking. Nothing to worry about the government, which considers that it is only simple “Learning problems”. For now, bitcoin continues to drift from record to record. On October 20, he crossed the $ 67,000 mark (nearly 58,000 euros).