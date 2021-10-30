senior Austrian diplomat suspected of leaking confidential documents

A senior Austrian diplomat, recently dismissed from his post, is suspected of leaking confidential documents linked to the nerve agent Novichok and the Skripal affair, Austrian media said Saturday (October 30th).

Johannes Peterlik, Ambassador to Indonesia, was dismissed from his post in mid-October following the opening of a “judiciary processAgainst him, according to the Austrian Foreign Ministry contacted by AFP.

No details have been officially provided on the charges against the diplomat, secretary general of the ministry between 2018 and 2020. But according to the dailies Die Press and Der Standard, who had access to a court order, Johannes Peterlik transmitted in October 2018 classified documents to a former Austrian secret agent, accused of spying for the benefit of Russia.





Investigators are relying on a video of this former official of the internal intelligence services (BVT) showing the files in question and on the latter’s regular contacts with the diplomat, whose phone and computer were seized in early September.

International cooperation “endangered”

The Austrian authorities had received this file from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague (Netherlands), and Johannes Peterlik had asked to consult it.

“International intelligence cooperation has been jeopardized“, Underlined the investigators, quoted by Die Press. The documents contained information on the formulation of Novichok, a neurotoxicant developed for military use in Soviet times. They also included information on the poisoning of the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, which occurred in March 2018 in the city of Salisbury in England.

