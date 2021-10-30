Serie A, 11th day – Juve fall again, this time on the lawn of Hellas Verona (2-1)

Bad week for the Old Lady. Beaten on the wire Wednesday by Sassuolo (1-2), Juventus again lost on the ground of Hellas Verona, Saturday during the 11th day of Serie A (2-1). The visitors from Turin paid off their failed start to the match and suffered a brace from Giovanni Simeone (11th and 14th). Their reaction in the second half and the reduction of Weston McKennie’s score (80th) were too late. The Bianconeri saw the Gialloblu overtake them in the standings on goal difference and find themselves eighth.

Still stunned by its backhand on the wire in midweek, Juve achieved a catastrophic first quarter of an hour in terms of aggressiveness. On the lookout at six meters, following a loss of Arthur’s ball in front of its surface, Simeone was quick to punish her (1-0, 11th). In total confidence, the son of the Atlético coach even quickly offered himself a double with a sublime shot wound into the opposite window from the left corner of the truth zone (2-0, 11th). The 26-year-old striker thus confirms his current great form after his quadruple against Lazio on the 9th day and now has 8 goals (4-1).

Dybala much too alone

The Old Lady was already on the ground and Dybala tried to revive her by trying her luck from afar without managing to find the frame (16th, 35th, 36th). Served to the right of the opposing area by Alvaro Morata after a loss of ball from the Véronais, La Joya rolled up with his left foot in the race but the ball smashed the crossbar (44th). Alone to be dangerous in an uninspired Turin collective, the Argentinian followed in the second half without benefiting from more success (49th).





Juve players were still more dynamic and the entries of Manuel Locatelli and McKennie in place of Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur gave them more bite (57th). Upon receiving a very long free kick, the American quickly requested the opposing goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo (58th). He especially succeeded in finding the fault of a heavy strike at the entrance of the opposing surface which ended up under the bar (2-1, 80th).

The suspense was revived and the players of Igor Tudor, assistant to Juve last season, suffered the waves of Turin in a breathtaking end to the match. Montipo however took off superbly to divert a new fine attempt from Dybala (90th) and Juve falls back into doubt after their failed start to the season with a draw and two losses over the first three days. She has already conceded 15 goals in her first eleven matches which had not happened to her for 60 years. His coach Massimiliano Allegri will quickly have to find solutions.

