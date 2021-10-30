serious diplomatic crisis between four Gulf countries and Lebanon

After Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates recalled on Saturday, their diplomats in Lebanon and Kuwait decided to expel the Lebanese Chargé d’Affaires from the country and to recall its ambassador to Beirut, in reaction to statements by the Lebanese Lebanese Minister of Information, who had described as “absurd” the war in Yemen led by Riyadh.

The tea towel is burning. After Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates recalled, Saturday, October 30, their diplomats in Beirut. Earlier the same day, Kuwait also decided to expel the Lebanese Chargé d’Affaires from the country and recall its ambassador to Lebanon, after remarks by a Lebanese minister criticizing Saudi Arabia’s intervention in the war in Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled their diplomats to Beirut, the fourth Arab Gulf monarchy to take retaliatory measures against Lebanon. The United Arab Emirates have announced the withdrawal of their diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarity” with Saudi Arabia. They further banned Emirati citizens from traveling to Lebanon.

On the same day, Kuwait announced the recall of its Lebanese ambassador for consultations and “the departure of the Lebanese charge d’affaires within 48 hours”. He explained his decision by the “failure” of the Lebanese government to “respond to the unacceptable and reprehensible remarks made against Saudi Arabia and the rest of the (six countries) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)”.

Also a member of the GCC, Qatar condemned Mr. Kordahi’s “irresponsible” remarks. But he did not take retaliatory measures, only calling on the Lebanese government to act “to overcome the dissension between (countries) brothers”.









Riyadh, Iran’s main regional rival and leader of the Gulf Cooperation Council (which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman), recalled its ambassador on Friday. in Lebanon and demanded the departure from the Saudi kingdom of the Lebanese ambassador, in reaction to statements by the Lebanese Minister of Information who criticized the intervention of the military coalition led by Riyadh in Yemen.





Saudi Arabia has also decided to “stop all Lebanese imports”, saying “regrets” the deterioration of bilateral relations, according to an official statement. The small kingdom of Bahrain also gave, Saturday, 48 hours to the Lebanese ambassador to leave its territory.

Embarrassment in Lebanon

In a television program dated August 5 and broadcast on Monday, Georges Kordahi, the current Lebanese Minister of Information but who was not yet a member of the government at the time, had described the war waged since 2015 in France as “absurd”. Yemen by the military coalition in support of the government, and felt that it was “time for it to stop”.

The former TV presenter added that the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels were defending themselves “against external aggression” and that “their homes, villages, marriages and burials were being bombed” by the coalition.

Riyadh said the remarks “undermined the efforts of the coalition” and were “not in harmony with the historical relations” between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Georges Kordahi underlined having made remarks reflecting his “personal opinion” before his appointment on September 10. He assured that he “did not attack Saudi Arabia” but refrained from apologizing.

Influence struggle

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that he wanted to “maintain the best relations with the kingdom” and recalled that Georges Kordahi’s remarks “in no way reflected the position of the government”. Najib Mikati stood out from the words of Information Minister George Kordahi, appointed to the government by a Christian party allied with the pro-Iranian movement Hezbollah, a heavyweight in Lebanese politics, and implicitly called on him to resign.

The Lebanese Prime Minister said “deeply regret the decision of the” Saudi kingdom, expressing the “firm and categorical rejection of anything that harms the deep fraternal relations with the kingdom, which has always stood at the side of the Lebanese people in the face of their great challenges. “.

For experts, the crisis goes beyond what the minister said and reflects a struggle for influence between Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia, of which Lebanon is paying a heavy price.

The war in Yemen, which began in 2014, left tens of thousands of people dead, most of them civilians, and millions of people displaced.

Experts say the diplomatic crisis between Riyadh and Beirut goes beyond Minister Kordahi’s remarks on the war in Yemen, reflecting a struggle for influence between Iran and Saudi Arabia, of which Lebanon is paying a heavy price in full economic collapse.

