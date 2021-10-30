Shopping delivered in less than 10 minutes: we explain the “quick commerce”

the essential

Several start-ups offer to deliver your groceries in less than ten minutes. La Dépêche du Midi explains what quick commerce is, this new emerging market in France.

Gorillas, Flink, Cajoo … names you will hear more and more, like the term “quick commerce”. The principle: delivery people transport your shopping with the promise of an arrival in ten minutes maximum.

The “quick commerce”: quèsaco?

The purpose of “quick commerce” is to ensure extremely fast deliveries: in ten minutes your everyday products arrive at your doorstep. It’s not just food deliveries prepared by restaurants, like UberEats or Deliveroo, but your groceries. On the applications of these companies, you can buy a product that you forgot at the supermarket and needed for your evening recipe, but also all of your weekly groceries if you wish.

Who provide these services?

For the moment, there are six leaders on the French market: Cajoo, Gorillas, Flink, Getir, Yango Deli and Dija. They are the new names in this booming industry. These are very young start-ups who have raised millions of funds. Apart from the Turkish company Getir which was created in 2015, the others were born with the Covid-19 and the confinements between 2020 and 2021.





Carrefour has, for its part, joined forces with Uber Eats and Cajoo to launch its “Carrefour Sprint” to deliver products in less than 15 minutes.

Outside of Paris, only Cajoo and Gorillas deliver to large cities such as Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille and Lyon. By the end of the year, Carrefour Sprint will be available in these cities as well as Montpellier.

Are the products more expensive?

These companies promise it: the products are “at supermarket prices”. So you won’t see the price of your pasta double because you didn’t go and collect it yourself.

How are the deliveries going?

The platforms are based on a system of warehouses closed to the public and installed in strategic places where orders are prepared. Deliveries in 10 minutes therefore rely on these “dark stores” located in different points of the city to meet the logistical challenge. The delivery zones are also reduced to a restricted perimeter allowing relatively short delivery times.

What about the delivery men and the mode of transport?

Unlike Deliveroo and Uber Eat which use autoentrepreneurs, these “quick commerce” platforms hire directly. The deliverers and order pickers of Flink, Gorillas, Cajoo and Dija are all on permanent contracts. This is an argument on which companies communicate a lot, particularly by highlighting it on their advertising posters.

As for transport, no scooter, except at Getir which is powered by electric scooters. The companies have chosen the electric bicycles which are supplied to the delivery people by the companies.

The platforms also provide helmets, jackets, rain pants and gloves.