Shortage of toys for Christmas: should we already throw ourselves in the stores?

Winter has not yet arrived but some are already worried about whether they will be able to decorate their Christmas tree with gifts. Indeed, as in many other sectors, the toy industry is experiencing tensions in supply. What is it really like in children’s favorite stores?

Christmas trees do not yet decorate the houses that some parents already run between the stalls of toy stores to spoil their children. An outstanding organization so as not to do it at the last minute? If some Santas take it so early, it is “to spread the budget and enjoy shopping quietly”, like Mauranne, mother of two toddlers. Others are especially afraid of finding themselves faced with empty shelves when shortages continue to penalize the French. Pasta, beers but also furniture … and now toys?

Delays but no shortage

“Customers are panicked since the media talk about shortages. We are trying to reassure them,” says Laurène Nivelet, manager of the largest JouéClub store in France in Portet-sur-Garonne. She assures him, in stores specializing in toys, there will be no deficiency in Barbies, Playmobils and other Legos. “We order throughout the year. For Christmas, we ordered in April before there were any problems with transport and raw materials,” she reassures.

On the Leclerc side, orders were also made in April, or even last year, for an in-store offer from October. Nevertheless, the giant encountered transport problems on imported toys. Some will not arrive until “mid-November. But all the toys have been ordered” and will arrive safely before Christmas, Leclerc assures us at La Dépêche du Midi. Carrefour, for its part, claims to have encountered neither supply problems nor delivery concerns.





But the threat still hangs over wooden toys or those full of electronic components. It could, in fact, miss up to 20% of the usual stocks.

“We had to bring out the gift wrap from last year”

And in the shelves, some parents are already throwing themselves on the gifts that will take place in a few weeks at the foot of the tree. “When we started to talk about shortages, many, especially the elderly, came to run in our stores for fear of not finding anything later. To tell you, we had to take out the gift wrap from last year so much. ‘was early “, adds the manager.

Far from being in panic, the customers we met this morning at JouéClub still prefer to anticipate: “My children don’t change too much between summer and winter for Christmas presents, so I might as well get them now, like that. will not be caught off guard if there is a stock problem, ”explains Anne, mom of Antoine and Julia, who are impatiently awaiting their video game console and their favorite doll.

“I don’t want to face the whims of my children if they don’t have gifts,” laughs Marc, who has come for a walk in the mall. “And then, let’s be honest, not running between all the other parents on December 20, it’s calming.”

And on the invoice side? “We have not seen any price increase so far. Suppliers have also played the game on their side,” says the manager of the store. But with the surge in the price of certain plastics or wood, and especially transport, the cost of toys could in turn increase, hitting the wallet of the Santa Claus industry.