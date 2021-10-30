Singles and doubles for Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will not just line up in singles at Bercy. The world n ° 1 also chose to register in doubles with his compatriot Filip Krajinovic. This is the first time since Shanghai in 2019 (where he had also played with Krajinovic) that the Serbian will play both sides in a Masters 1000. This year, he played twice in doubles: in Mallorca (forfeit for the final due to the injury of his partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera) and during the ATP Cup.
It is undoubtedly another team competition, the Davis Cup, which pushed Djokovic to register. “He said he was going to sign up for Davis Cup in a few weeks. I think that’s why he wanted to play doubles here. We are delighted because it is rare to see a world n ° 1 play doubles in a Masters 1000 ”, detailed Guy Forget, the tournament organizer.
In lack of rhythm
The Serbian, who has not played since his final lost at the US Open in mid-September, is also looking for rhythm and sensations to finish the season well. The doubles could allow him to speed things up while he still has several major goals such as securing his place as world No. 1 in singles and winning the Masters in Turin. “He is probably also lacking matches, Forget said. A player, as strong as he is, needs to chain the victories, to adjust his look, his quality of return. It’s part of this process. “