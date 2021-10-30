Singles and doubles for Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

In lack of rhythm

The Serbian, who has not played since his final lost at the US Open in mid-September, is also looking for rhythm and sensations to finish the season well. The doubles could allow him to speed things up while he still has several major goals such as securing his place as world No. 1 in singles and winning the Masters in Turin. “He is probably also lacking matches, Forget said. A player, as strong as he is, needs to chain the victories, to adjust his look, his quality of return. It’s part of this process. “