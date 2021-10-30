Skyrim Anniversary Edition: Roundup of Additions Celebrating 10 Years of the Famous RPG

On November 11, it will be 10 years since Skyrim was released, before being ported to many media. But it is not over because, on that date, Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be released. Before the arrival of this version, Bethesda offers us to take a tour of the additions.

In ten days, Bethesda will release The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: Anniversary Edition on PC, PS4, Xbox One, which obviously includes the Bethesda RPG, but also a lot of content from the Creation Club. We are talking, in addition to a PS5 and Xbox Series optimization, 500 additional elements, which includes quests, game modes, weapons, armor, fitters, bosses and spells.

Among the most important content of Creation Club, also offered to owners of the special edition, we note the presence of the Saints and Seducers questline, Rare Curios content that includes khajiit caravanners, Survival mode, a full fishing mode, as well as the extensions Phantom of the Tribunal and The Cause. With the new Fishing mode, players will be able to go in search of 20 species of fish, which can be transformed into trophies or added to aquariums.





Bethesda also highlights Camp and Survival modes, new enemies, weapons, armor, or a Daedra mount. Enough to spend or iron many, many hours in this universe, which has accompanied the industry for a decade. Remember that when we can get our hands on this anniversary edition of Skyrim, we will only be one year from the release of Starfield. Finally, a free concert dedicated to the music of the game will be offered by the London Symphony Orchestra on November 11 at 8 p.m. on Bethesda’s YouTube channel.