Sony’s new affordable wireless headphones already at -31%

Sony is one of the heavyweights in the sound accessories industry, and the Japanese brand knows it very well. The brand has just launched a pair of wireless headphones which have the advantage of being offered at a price below 100 euros. Affordable headphones therefore, which have a few arguments to make especially with this price drop. They go from 99.99 euros to 69 euros only.

Most of Sony’s products in the audio sector have a very good reputation and even become the best references on the market, but they are quite expensive, for example the Sony-WF-1000xm4. This is why the Japanese firm presented a month ago more affordable wireless headphones at less than 100 euros. And if they do not have noise reduction, they are currently offered for less than 70 euros – enough to take advantage of the brand’s know-how at a reduced price.

What to remember about the WF-C500

Its compact and resistant format (IPX4)

DSEE technology and 360 Reality Audio for 3D sound rendering

Compatibility with SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

Its generous autonomy coupled with fast charging

Instead of a strikethrough price of 99.99 euros, the Sony WF-C500 wireless headphones are currently available in promotion for only 69 euros on the Amazon site, a saving of almost 31 euros on the bill. Headphones are also on sale at Fnac, Darty and Boulanger.

At the same time compact, light and resistant

For its new headphones, Sony has made a point of offering compact wireless headphones, starting with its housing. The latter is cylindrical in shape, weighing no more than 35 grams with dimensions 80.0 x 34.9 x 30.9 mm, and proves to be easily transportable whether in a pocket or a bag. Its format is compact and opts for a sober appearance thanks to its translucent cover.





The headphones are all round with an in-ear format, in order to adapt perfectly to your ears for optimal comfort and good support. They’re comfortable to wear, and are even IPX4 certified to resist water, spills and sweat. In fact, you can use them for your most intense workouts. As for the controls, they are tactile and you can play a song, stop it, move on to the next, adjust the volume, but also access your smartphone’s voice assistant and make calls.

A guaranteed sound experience

On the sound side, its in-ear headphones do not have active noise reduction. It’s a shame when you know that some competitors offer this technology for the same price bracket. However, they offer good passive isolation and carry 5.8 mm diameter transducers. And despite their compact size, Sony has integrated its DSEE technology to ensure rich sound and high-quality sound that is faithful to the original recording for an authentic experience. The Japanese firm also offers 360 Reality Audio technology giving a surround effect, and a more realistic impression.

In addition, the Sony WF-C500 offers an equalizer via the Sony app, in order to customize the sound according to your preferences. As for the codecs, they do not take advantage of the LDAC codec or multipoint Bluetooth, and only support the most classic codecs on the market, AAC and SBC. Note that they are also compatible with the Fast Pair function and Swift Pair for Windows 10 allow you to quickly and easily pair your WF-C500 with your Bluetooth devices.

Long battery life with fast charging

Finally, the real strength of its wireless headphones are their autonomy. The WF-C500 offer 10 hours of battery life, while the charging case offers an additional 10 hours. That means 20 hours of listening every time you leave the house! And if you need an emergency refueling, a 10-minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of battery life.

Other interesting references

If you want to discover the other references on the market, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best cheap wireless headphones in 2021.