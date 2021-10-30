Soon patches to get vaccinated against Covid?

A vaccine, but no needle. Since the start of the pandemic, plans to vaccinate against Covid-19 using patches have multiplied, testifying to a movement that could well revolutionize the way vaccines will be administered in the future. The technique will be able to avoid a few bursts of tears for some children, who are not very fond of syringes. But above all, it has many other advantages, particularly in terms of distribution, or increased efficiency.

A study on mice, published Friday in the journal Science Advances, showed promising results. The patch used: a 1cm by 1cm square, made of plastic, with over 5,000 tiny peaks on its surface, “so small you can’t even see them,” said Dr. David Muller, co-author of the study and virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia. These tips have been coated with the vaccine, which is deposited on the skin when it penetrates it.

“The results obtained have surpassed needle vaccination”

The patch is put on using an applicator (which looks like a hockey puck). The sensation is only that of a flick, or a piece of scratch pressed against the skin. The researchers used here a so-called subunit vaccine, reproducing a protein specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus: the spike protein. Mice were vaccinated with the patch (applied for two minutes), and others with needles.

For the first, “we obtained a very strong antibody response, including in the lungs, which is important for Covid-19”, detailed the researcher. The results obtained have largely “surpassed” needle vaccination, he says. Secondly, the efficacy of a single dose was evaluated. By using an adjuvant, which serves to stimulate the immune response, the mice “did not get sick at all”.

“Incredibly easy”

Why such efficiency? Vaccines are usually given by intramuscular injections. But the muscle does not present “many immune cells, required to support the vaccine”, compared to the skin, explains Dr. Muller. In addition, the insertion of the tips causes tiny injuries, which alert the body of a problem and thus stimulate the immune response.

For the scientist, the advantages of the technique are clear. “It’s incredibly easy to administer”: no more need for trained nursing staff. The patch used in the study published on Friday was made by Australian company Vaxxas, the most advanced in the industry. Phase 1 clinical trials are planned from April. Two other American companies have also launched: Micron Biomedical, and Vaxess.

