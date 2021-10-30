Spectacular: Jean-Marc Généreux tells about his “artistic love at first sight” for Cyril Féraud (EXCLUDED)

In 2020, Jean-Marc Généreux landed for the first time on France 2 after ten years spent on TF1 as a judge of Dance with the stars. He was then chosen to animate Spectacular, this new program which highlights the numbers of artists of all kinds. It is back this Saturday, October 30, 2021 with a new version. To begin with, Jean-Marc Généreux now shares the presentation with Cyril Féraud. In addition, a game part has been integrated into the program during which the invited personalities try to win money for an association. For the launch of this second season, Anne Roumanoff, Lola Dubini, Dave and Jeanfi Janssens attended and played for the Solidarity association with caregivers. On this occasion, Jean-Marc Généreux, from Quebec, answered our questions.

A year ago, you landed on France 2 at the controls of Spectacular. You are back for a second edition. What can we expect?

So, what has not changed is that we are going to have great artists who will give themselves, put themselves in danger, make us smile. We’re going to watch them do what they do best. It is magic. What changes is that there is a seesaw game to raise money that will go to the godfather or godmother of the evening. In the first episode, it’s Anne Roumanoff accompanied by Dave, Jeanfi Jenssens and Lola Dubini.

Cyril Féraud will be at your side for the animation. Who is behind this choice?

For the record, when I was called in August 2020 to offer to do the show, I was told that I would be in tandem with someone but because of the Covid, they had not found anyone. and we didn’t know what we could or could not do. Being in pairs was therefore impossible under these conditions. I had to do it on my own. Since then, a lot of things have changed, we have changed the scenery, we added the prize pool which is very important. It gives another dynamic, I cannot be happier with this format which has evolved.





How did your collaboration go?

Cyril Féraud is a rocket, it is a star! He brings a side that we needed in Spectacular, the “animation” side but not classic, it is not a robot, it does not read a teleprompter. Me, on the other hand, I am more in the analysis. This game dimension, this ping-pong between Cyril and me, it’s fun! So we have a combo that has totally worked and I hope this partnership has a long history. I didn’t really know him but he’s the same guy you see on TV, the same kindness, the same professionalism, it’s really an artistic love at first sight that I had with him.

Do you feel like you’ve evolved from last year, when it was the first time you were given the role of host?

Yes. Already, because I arrived in a context where everything was sanitized because of the Covid. I had the impression that there was lava on the ground and that we could not approach. I was never able to allow myself a communion with the other artists, it was not allowed. This time things have improved a lot. We were able to have at least 80% sharing. I also approached this second version with jubilation because I knew that I was not in all the fights, Cyril Féraud was there, we could count each one on the other. For me, it was very reassuring.

By joining France 2, you were able to join the cast of Fort Boyard this summer to take on a new role. What do you take away from this experience? Will we see you in the next season?

It’s crazy emotions! I’m happy to have my dungeon, my own prison. I hope I’ll be there for a long time, I don’t see why I shouldn’t be there but we’ll see, we’ll let the artistic team manage but in any case it went very well, I got along well with it everybody.

