    Spider-Man: this Marvel character almost stole Peter Parker’s costume

    While Spider-Man will be back in theaters in a few months, (re) discover a surprising cut scene in which J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) wore the famous costume in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2”.

    Does J. Jonah Jameson (the tyrannical and nasty editor of the Daily Planet played by JK Simmons in the Spider-Man trilogy) hate Spider-Man as much as he claims to? Or is he just jealous?


    Could it be that this opportunistic, bossy boss with the hilarious outbursts of anger who spends most of his days smashing sugar on Spider-Man’s back is actually harboring the secret hope of donning the infamous blue and red suit?

    In any case, this is what a surprising cut scene from Spider-man 2, directed by Sam Raimi in 2004, and in which you can literally see Jameson playing Spider-Man in his office. After recovering the costume momentarily abandoned by Peter Parker in a trash can, the journalist has fun – under the sorry looks of his employees – by jumping on the furniture, weaving canvases in the void and taking a break, always the cigar in the mouthpiece.

    Endowed with the quirky humor that the Sam Raimi trilogy has often shown, but perhaps a little too extravagant, the sequence was ultimately not kept in the cinema version of the film.

    J. Jonah Jameson, on the other hand, has not had his last word on Spider-Man. Reappeared in the post-credits scene of Far From Home with Tom Holland, he is also expected in the cast of No Way Home, in theaters on December 15th.

    (Re) discover the movie trailer …


