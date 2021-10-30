Star Academy: These ex-candidates who are now married

The star Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary and all the candidates have changed and evolved. Two of them even decided to make their lives together. They are Lucie Bernardoni and Patrice Maktav.

He stayed at the castle of Dammarie-les-Lys in 2001 during the first season of the star Academy with Jenifer. It was in 2004 when she lost to the much missed Grégory Lemarchal. It was many years later that their couple was born.





By dint of crossing each other for ten years, the two ex-candidates sympathized and became a couple. A union that began with the utmost discretion and surprise, in 2018 they got married. At the time, Lucie Bernardoni had published photos of their rural union and had written, two months later, a nice text paying tribute to her love for Patrice Maktav: “For more than a decade, we have crossed paths. Today is the anniversary of that day when we dared to say that maybe it was the moment to stop crossing paths and really finding each other. And now in a few days, we will celebrate our 2 months of marriage. It was him, it is him and it will be him. I wish you the same. It cannot be explained. And never explain why people love each other, just let them love each other. Love each other, yell at each other, reconcile, but do it without wisdom. Be crazy.“