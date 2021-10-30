Star Academy: This candidate unrecognizable because of the disease

She had marked the first season of the star Academy (2001) with his voice and his assertive personality. Jessica marquez, who was 22 at the time, had climbed to the semifinals of this edition, won by Jenifer. If she was more discreet from 2013, she had made a remarkable reappearance in March 2019 by giving an interview to Close. The opportunity for her to reveal her illness which transformed her.

The former candidate, who had a love affair with Mario Barravecchia during her adventure, had confided that she suffered from hypothyroidism (the inability of the thyroid gland to make enough thyroid hormones). An illness that had effects on his physique. “I have a little problem because it makes you gain weight so necessarily when you are 40 years old and you gain 10 kilos, it hurts a little! It’s quite complicated to manage on a daily basis. The thyroid is the conductor of hormones in women. So it regulates the body temperature, it regulates the pituitary part of the brain, it regulates everything. And when you’re 40 years old, you have even more hormones on the block and therefore, it makes you twist and it’s very tiring“she said.





At the time, she launched a cry for help, because she wanted to find an effective treatment after having suffered from taking the drug Euthyrox, to fight this hypothyroidism. “I couldn’t stand it. If anyone has an alternative solution without the treatment, I am the taker“, she had launched.

Since then, she has again been very discreet. Since the end of his musical career, “because it really didn’t work“, she made a 360-degree turn. As she explains on her Instagram account, she is undergoing training in aromatherapy. The public will still have the pleasure of seeing her during the premium of the star Academy broadcast this evening, October 30, on TF1.