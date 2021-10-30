Supplementary pension: a 1% increase planned from November 1



However, this increase planned by the joint body will not be enough to absorb the inflation forecast for 2021. (illustration) (Pixabay / wir_sind_klein)

The supplementary pensions paid by Agirc-Arrco will be revalued by 1% from November 1st. But this increase remains lower than the expected inflation (excluding tobacco) of 1.5% over the year 2021. A shortfall is therefore to be expected for retirees despite this slight increase.

Supplementary pensions will be upgraded from November 1. The decision was voted on by the board of directors of Agirc-Arrco. “After maintaining the level of pensions in 2020, the social partners [et] plan managers have decided to increase supplementary pensions by + 1% ”, according to a press release published in early October, reports The Internet user.





Prioritize solidarity



The point’s service value will amount to € 1.2841. The point’s purchase value will increase by 0.2% on January 1 to reach € 17.4316. A strong signal for the joint organization, “Because in times of crisis, solidarity is more than ever a glue between the generations”, said Brigitte Pisa, vice-president of Agirc-Arrco.

“The social partners wished to maintain the resources allocated to the social action of Agirc-Arrco for 2021 and 2022 and cancel the 2% reduction in the allocation provided for in the 2019 agreement”, added the vice-president. This increase is, however, lower than the inflation (excluding tobacco) expected for 2021, which reached 1.5%.

A shortfall for retirees



A person receiving a pension € 1,224, including € 361 of complementary, will benefit from a bonus of € 3.60 monthly, calculate as follows: The Dispatch. Indexed to inflation, this bonus should have been (and could have been) € 5.40. This means that € 1.80 is missing per month. The retiree thus loses € 21.60 per year.

No wonder, explains The Internet user. Agirc-Arrco pensions have been undervalued in relation to inflation for about ten years, according to calculations by the firm specializing in the analysis of Sapiendo pensions. The shortfall now reaches 4% for retirees.