Taliban kill two people for playing music at a wedding

The events took place in Sorkhood, in eastern Afghanistan. Taliban shot dead two wedding guests for playing music, local officials and witnesses said on Saturday (October 30th). The act was condemned by the Taliban government. One of the victims’ relatives explained that Taliban militiamen opened fire, killing two people and injuring two others during the wedding, as guests were spotted listening to Afghan music.

“The young men put music in a separate room, three Taliban arrived and opened fire on them. The two wounded are in serious condition.”, said this witness. Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesperson for the governorate of Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident without giving further details.

In Kabul, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not confirm the authenticity of the incident but added that the Taliban opposed such abuses. “An investigation is underway. At the moment, we don’t know how it happened.”, he said, suggesting that it could be a “personal business”.





“In the ranks of the Islamic Emirate, no one has the right to turn someone away from music or anything, only to try to persuade them. That’s the way to go.”, added the spokesperson. “If anyone takes it upon themselves to kill a person, even if they are our men, it is a crime and we will take them to court and they will have to face the law.”

All secular music had been banned by the Taliban during their previous regime (1996-2001). The new Islamist government still considers listening to non-religious music contrary to its view of Islamic law.