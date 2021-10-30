Tayc gets an almost perfect rating from the audience

New week and new mechanics for Dance with the stars. The TF1 program offers its share of surprises at each bonus and offered the public the opportunity to vote this Friday. Thus, the 200 spectators of studio 217 awarded their mark at the end of each performance, allowing celebrities to bet more on the artistic than on the technique to please them.

Message received 5/5 for Tayc. The singer embarked on a jive with his partner Fauve Hautot to the tune of Blinding Lights by The Weeknd. Igniting the floor, he was able to convince the judges who gave him a score of 33 out of 40. “On the technique, it is also improving and that is the story that must be told to me”, indicated Chris Marques at the time of rendering his verdict.

But it was on the side of the public that the most interesting fact had to be noted: the interpreter of Tell me how received a score of 9.2 from the spectators, which is the best score of the evening. “The audience is going to be more show-based and that’s where it gets to know me a little bit. That’s why I wanted to do something “potato” to give joy to everyone on the stage, “reacted Tayc during Dance with the stars, the sequel.





The surprise Gérémy Crédeville

This Friday, the seven couples were divided into two groups: on the one hand, the best students of the year (Bilal Hassani, Tayc and Diva Von Teese) and on the other, the “outsiders”, namely Michou, Lucie Lucas, Aurélie Pons and Gérémy Crédeville. The latter, accompanied by Candice Pascal, proposed a contemporary on When I walk by Ben Mazué. His very good performance convinced the four members of the jury who awarded him a score of 31 out of 40.

The public, too, was won over. The 200 people present at studio 217 rewarded the performance of the comedian with an 8.9. If this was the second best score given by spectators, Gérémy Crédeville obtained a total score of 39.9, the same number as Bilal Hassani, seen as the favorite of the competition. In this kind of program, be careful not to sell the bear skin before he has danced since Gérémy Crédeville proved this Friday that he had every chance of reaching the final.