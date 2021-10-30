Teenager pockets more than $ 2 million thanks to scam

British police have apprehended a “computer genius” suspected of embezzling more than 2.43 million euros, swindling hundreds of people.

This so-called “phishing” method consists of creating a fake website, identical to the real one, on which the hacker will collect the banking information of customers who will consume online.

According to our English colleagues from the Register, the student copied a gift voucher exchange site called Love2Shop. With the money collected from his first victims, the young man then bought advertising spots from Google, putting his fake site in front of the real platform, in SEO.

An exceptional booty





The investigation proved that the hacker had recovered more than 12,000 credit card numbers as well as 197 paypal account identifiers.

When he was arrested in August 2019, the teenager was in possession of 48 bitcoins. Knowing that the value of a bitcoin today peaks at more than $ 50,000, the total amount of the theft would approach two and a half million euros.

“He would already be locked up if he was an adult”

Judge Catarina Sjölin Knight, in charge of the case, explained that this teenager would already be “inside”, implied in prison if he had been of age.

After pleading guilty, he received a 12-month pardon and the motivated advice to set aside his computer.