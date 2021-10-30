terrible blow for Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping Goal! Football club UNFP Trophy: players of the month

Cristiano Ronaldo ordered to destroy part of his mansion! The Portuguese striker, who owns a mansion in northern Portugal, near Geres, is said to have illegally built a tennis court and an outbuilding. Consequence he must now destroy them reveals AS.

The mayor of the town where the mansion is located, Manuel Tibo, wanted to clarify the nature of the problem. “Cristiano Ronaldo presented us with a project for approval and ended up building a property which was subsequently approved, but also built outside the authorized area and, although this is nothing significant, For this reason, in recent days , he received a notification of demolition of this area of ​​the mansion. “.

The Spanish newspaper also specifies that this property would no longer belong to CR7 since it was sold to his ex-teammate at Real Madrid, Pepe, but that it would still be entered in the register as owner. He would have until March 2022 to destroy them.

