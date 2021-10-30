Tesla Model 3, the victory of design

Everyone seemed surprised to learn that an electric, expensive, beautiful and moreover American sedan had taken the lead in sales in Europe in September with nearly 24,600 cars thus overtaking the Renault Clio and the Dacia Sandero which suddenly seemed to belong to another era. The Tesla Model 3 is not cheap (over 40,000 euros), it has nothing of an SUV and on the contrary exalts the sportiness and elegance of traditional sedans, its style has no effect. baroque and convoluted. With the green light, the Tesla starts as quickly as discreetly without deafening the passer-by with a provocative and obsolete roar.











In short, the Tesla Model 3 does not tick any box in the specifications that the majority of manufacturers continue to impose on themselves in a pathetic escalation. For designers, Tesla should be a textbook case and a challenge. While all creators compete with sleeve effects, as stylists invent increasingly kitsch light garlands, slash their bodies with folds and deconstruct volumes, the Tesla Model 3 displays simple, logical, fluid lines. It does not need a grille so we do not stick a fake one on it. Its surfaces are smooth as a pebble. The sides are nicely sculpted, just enough to capture the nuances and lights. Not a scar, not a break, no untimely folds, no scarification as on these creations of these designers who duplicate and repeat while forgetting the subtleties. The Tesla’s profile is slender, low-slung, running naturally. Around the projectors, no rhinestones or mirror balls as has become the rule among competitors.











We can reproach Tesla for not renewing itself from one model to another. It is true, the Model 3 uses the timeless vocabulary of the Model S which was unveiled in March 2009 after the experience of the marginal Roadster, released between 2008 and 2012 in 2,500 units.







The Palo Alto firm then landed with a 100 percent electric car in the “premium” long haul segment. Mercedes-Benz (Class E and S), Audi (e-tron GT) or Porsche (Taycan) are now trying to catch up.







To give shape to his first real creation, Elon Musk called on a designer with a classic taste. In February 2005 he hired Franz von Holzhausen, who was then 37 years old and trained at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. He had worked in the Californian studio of Volkswagen (1992-2000), then at GM, still in California, (from 2000 to 2005) for which he notably signed the beautiful Solstice project for Pontiac. Finally, from February 2005 to August 2008, Franz von Holzhausen worked for Mazda without leaving the shores of the Pacific.

The Model 3 arrived in the spring of 2016 with its wise and consensual style whose message spoke only of aesthetics and beauty – what a revolution in a world of aggressiveness and preciousness. Out of charity, we will not mention the multitude of builders who have forgotten this very simple. We wouldn’t want to get angry with Toyota, BMW, DS, Hyundai, Peugeot and many others.