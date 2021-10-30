TFC – Guingamp: The nightmare of Toulouse

For having regularly attended Ligue 1 in the 21st century, Toulouse and Guingampais have met there often, 18 times since the 97-98 season. If we add the 6 Ligue 2 matches, these are two clubs that have played 24 times in the league in total. And we can not say that the En Avant is a successful team in the purple.

Because even if Toulouse has won three of the last four meetings against the last team of God (not Maradona, Etienne Didot), Guingamp has won as much as “not lost” against the men of Haute-Garonne: 11 wins for 8 draws and only 5 Toulouse successes in 24 matches … If this superiority is almost absolute in the Roudourou (nine wins in 12 games), the Bretons are also doing very well at the Stadium, with only four defeats in 12 games (8 draws, 3 wins).

Without being very prolific in goals (52 in 22 games, an average of slightly over 2.3), there were only two 0-0 between the two clubs. But whoever wins rarely wins by more than a goal difference (five times in 16 games only), and the last victory of the Violets is significant of that, since the men then trained by Alain Casanova had imposed themselves 1 -0, on a goal of the right of Yaya Sanogo, well served by Manu Garcia. Note that of this match which took place on March 10, 2019, only two players remain: Goicoechea held that day, Bafodé Diakité having taken place on the bench. Proof that the Toulouse workforce has changed a lot in just two years.





Finally, how can we not mention the semi-final of the Coupe de France for the 2008-2009 season. Largely favorites to finally reach the Stade de France for a Cup final, Alain Casanova’s men faced a Ligue 2 team at the Stadium. Not a fan envisioned anything other than defeat. But despite Carasso, Fofana, Congré, Cetto, Matthieu, Mansaré, Didot, Sirieix, Braaten, Capoue and Gignac on the lawn, as well as Blondel, Bonnet, Sissoko, Pentecôte Berson, Ebondo and Bergougnoux on the bench, the Violets were going to be overwhelmed by a goal in stoppage time from Badara Sène, replacing the 11th in Ligue 2 at kick-off , and who had returned a few seconds before. This match is probably one of the worst memories for Toulouse fans.

So let’s hope that Philippe’s men Montanier will know how to stay on their series, whether it is the one against Guingamp (6 games without defeat), or the one they have had since the start of the season: 8 wins, 4 draws and only 1 loss in their last 13 games. A success could sit them even more at the top of the ranking, since the 6 teams which chase them play away (from 2nd Sochaux to 7th Niort).