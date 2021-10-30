Thanks to an effort at the end of the session, the Cac 40 in small increase, braving the end of Apple’s reign and inflation, News markets

The Paris Bourse closed this Friday session up slightly, thanks to an effort at the end of the session, after having been unable for a long time to continue on its momentum of the day before. Yesterday, the European Central Bank, through the voice of its president Christine Lagarde, confirmed the transitory nature of inflation (admitting, however, that the temporary will last longer than expected). Therefore, for her, there is no reason to fear a rate hike next year, an expectation, according to Ms. Lagarde, which is incompatible with the ECB’s forecasts.

Its press conference, which followed as usual the central bank meeting, took place hours after Spain announced a 2% jump in inflation in October, against + 1.2% expected. , while the German CPI, presented yesterday shortly before this conference, also exceeded forecasts (+ 0.5% against + 0.4%). Today Eurostat released figures for the entire euro area and, according to the first estimate for October, price increases have accelerated more than expected this month. Consumer prices indeed increased by 4.1% over one year in October, their largest increase since July 2008, inflated in particular by the 23.5% jump in energy prices. Faced with accelerating inflation around the world, stock markets are worried about a monetary policy error, with central banks taking a long time to react.

The Canadian “shock”

“The past few weeks must have been trying for supporters of deglobalization, revealing a world where New Zealand inflation and the aggressiveness of Canadian monetary tightening are turning into rate hike expectations from the ECB and the Fed., mocks the bond strategist Guillaume Martin, of the Natixis bank. The overall feeling that the inflationary slope inevitably leads to a wall of monetary tightening is perfectly integrated into the different yield curves, regardless of economic situations and forward guidance central banks. Another lesson from the long end of the curve: this frank monetary tightening should have a negative impact on growth. The task is therefore difficult for central banks dovish. The concerns about a slowdown in the recovery are reflected in the flattening of the yield curve, with a rise in short rates and a fall in long rates.

Figures released by Australia on Wednesday helped fuel fears of an inflation slippage. There, price increases corrected for volatile items like food and energy hit 2.1% in the third quarter, well above what economists expected and, more worryingly, well above. of what the central bank of Australia itself was anticipating (the institution guaranteeing price stability did not see “core” inflation exceed 2% before mid-2023).





George Saravelos, head of currency research at Deutsche Bank, judge “Unconvincing” the ECB’s defense of its future monetary policy orientation (“forward guidance”). He further considers that “The pressure on the Fed [la banque centrale américaine] is strong. The market now estimates the probability of a hike in US interest rates at over 50% by the middle of next year. But according to current indications from President Powell, the Fed will be the last central bank in developed countries to end the quantitative easing implemented during the Covid, with a complete halt by mid-2022. The difference between the Fed’s communication and market expectations is among the worst in the world. The gap, which measures credibility, is large and growing. “ George Saravelos is hopeful that the Fed, which is holding its meeting and press conference next week, will be able to regain the confidence of the stock market.

Apple is no longer the largest capitalization

Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, at the end of which, next Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to announce a reduction in its asset purchases, the Cac 40 closed today with a gain of 0.38% to 6,830.34 points. The wait-and-see attitude should continue until this big meeting, despite quarterly publications from companies that will continue next week (Axa, Legrand, Société Générale, Teleperformance and Veolia are on the program for the Cac 40).

EssilorLuxottica and Saffron stood out on the Parisian index this Friday, after having announced, by returning their copy at the end of September, to raise their financial objectives for this year. On the other hand, the publication of Saint Gobain was received coldly, even though the materials specialist offset the increase in its costs (raw materials, energy, etc.) with a strong price effect of 8.7% passed on to its customers. Apart from the Cac 40, copies ofAir France-KLM and Ubisoft appealed to investors.

On the other hand, the 4% drop inApple and Amazon in the United States weighed on the general mood on the stock market given that these two behemoths together are worth $ 4 trillion, more than the German GDP and much more than the creation of wealth in France over one year (note d ‘elsewhere that French growth accelerated in the third quarter, to + 3% compared to the second quarter, but, over one year, the French rebound is lower than the average for the euro zone). Apple and Amazon sales were weaker than expected in the third quarter, due to supply issues, and also, for Amazon, difficulty in recruiting.

The chip maker STMicroelectronics, which is one of the suppliers of the apple brand, lost 1% on the Cac 40.

Apple is no longer the world’s largest capitalization today. The maker of iPhones, hampered more than expected in its deliveries in the third quarter by the resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic in Southeast Asia, the heart of component production, was dethroned by Microsoft. Following the publication on Tuesday evening of its accounts at the end of September, the Redmond giant chained the records on the stock market. It is not spared either by the shortage of chips (which slows down the sales of computers and therefore of Windows and also weighs on its video games division), but the strong growth of its “cloud” activities was applauded by fellows.

The Cac 40 still gained 1.4% over the week, helped at the start of the week by, as often, the luxury sector.



