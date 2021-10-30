The 11 facts to know about the day: CR7 rings the revolt for MU, Vieira brings down City, Chelsea regales … – Football

CR7 rings the revolt for MU, Vieira brings down City, Chelsea regales, Simeone leads Juve, Bayern passes his nerves, the crazy lob of Khazri … Discover the highlights of Saturday’s matches in Ligue 1 and in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great time with Manchester United.

The results in Ligue 1 (click on the score to read the brief or the article on the match): Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lille (Friday), Metz 1-1 Saint-Etienne, Lyon – (9 p.m.) Lens.

The main results in Europe: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal, Liverpool 2-2 Brighton, Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace, Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea, Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United (Premier League), Elche 1-2 Real Madrid, FC Barcelona – (9pm) Alavs (Liga), Dortmund 2-0 Cologne, Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich, Frankfurt 1-1 Leipzig (Bundesliga), Hellas Vrone 2-1 Juventus Turin (Serie A).

+ Find on Maxifoot the results, the scorers, the rankings and the calendars of the main championships.

1. Ronaldo rings the revolt for MU! After the defeat against Liverpool (0-5) last Sunday, Manchester United had a good reaction on the pitch at Tottenham (3-0) in the Premier League. After his words, Ronaldo (39th) assumed with a good steal to open the scoring on a magnificent center of Fernandes, then a decisive pass for Cavani (64th), author of a nice piqu. At the end of the game, Rashford (87th) hit the nail on the head. In the ranking, MU takes advantage of this success to temporarily move up to 5th place, while Tottenham occupies the 8th position.

2. Vieira brings down City! Real surprise in the Premier League with the defeat of Manchester City against Crystal Palace (0-2) Etihad Stadium! Lead by the expulsion of Laporte (45 + 2nd) just before the break, the reigning champion suffered the law of the troops of Patrick Vieira with goals from Zaha (6th) and Gallagher (88th). A superb blow for the French technician. City remain in 3rd place in the 5-point ranking of the leader, Chelsea.

3. Chelsea regret thanks to James. Because at the same time, Chelsea had a blast by outclassing Newcastle (3-0) in the Premier League. For a long time unable to find the fault, the Blues were unlocked by a double from James (65th, 77th) before a final achievement by Jorgingo (81st, sp). Always so solid, the London club logically occupies the head of the championship.

4. Simeone leads Juve … Third game without a win in a row for Juventus Turin! In Serie A, the Old Lady was beaten on the lawn of Hellas Vrone (1-2). In the first period, the Turinese were overtaken by a double in three minutes from Simeone (11th, 14th), decidedly in form after his quadruple against Lazio Rome (4-1) last Sunday. Despite the goal of McKennie (80th) at the end of the game, Juve was not able to snatch a draw thereafter. In the ranking, Massimiliano Allegri’s men continue to disappoint the 9th position.

5. Bayern runs its nerves! After the humiliation against Borussia Mnchengladbach (0-5) in the German Cup on Wednesday, Bayern Munich reacted against Union Berlin (5-2) in the Bundesliga. Despite goals from Giesselmann (43rd) and Ryerson (65th), thereigning German champion in Droul with a double from Lewandowski (15th sp, 23rd) and achievements from San (35th), Coman (61st) and Mller (79th). In the ranking, Bayern remains in first place, one point ahead of Dortmund, 2nd.





6. Liverpool, the blow of the blackout. Yet well on the way to winning, Liverpool were frustrated by Brighton (2-2) in the Premier League. At the start of the game, the Reds had made a perfect start with goals from Henderson (4th) and Man (24th). But Jrgen Klopp’s men were caught up with achievements by Mwepu (41st) and Trossard (65th). With this draw, Liverpool, 2nd in Chelsea’s 3-point standings, is stalling.

7. A crazy lob from Khazri saves the Greens. In a duel between two poorly classified teams, Metz and Saint-Etienne neutralized (1-1) in Ligue 1. After a nice free kick from Boulaya (9th), the Stphanois responded to an incredible inspiration from Khazri (16th), author of a superb lob 68 meters from the opposing goal. A result that does not suit FCM, 18th, and ASSE, 20th. To read the full analysis of the game, it’s here.

8. Without Benzema, Real relies on Vinicius. In the absence of Benzema, mnag, Vinicius has assumed his responsibilities for Real Madrid! The White House got the better of Elche (2-1) in La Liga. Well helped by the expulsion of Guti (63rd) in the second period, the Merengue were especially able to count on a great Vinicius (22nd, 73rd), author of a double, to take it away. On a service from Benedetto, Milla (86th) relaunched, in vain, his team at the end of the game. In the standings, Real temporarily climbs to first place, tied with Real Sociedad and FC Sville.

9. Arsenal in the making! A week after his victory against Aston Villa (3-1), Arsenal have a success on the lawn of Leicester (2-0) in the Premier League. The Gunners got off to a good start with goals from Gabriel (5th) and Smith-Rowe (18th). Behind, Mikel Arteta’s players have a little used their advantage and goalkeeper Ramsdale is illustrated by multiplying decisive stops to prevent the Foxes from returning to the game. With this success, the 5th out of the last 7 league games, Arsenal temporarily climbs up to 6th place in the standings.

10. Even without Hland, Dortmund assure. In the Bundesliga, Dortmund, still without Hland, injured, got the better of Cologne (2-0). Dominating, the BvB made the difference thanks to Hazard (40th) and Tigges (64th). In the standings, Dortmund are still in 2nd position with only a small point behind the leaders, Bayern Munich.

11. Leipzig frustrated on the wire. At the end of the suspense, RB Leipzig was hooked outside by Frankfurt (1-1) in the Bundesliga. Dominators, Jesse Marsch’s men managed to find the flaw through Poulsen (35th) and then thought of winning … before the equalizer in the last moments of Tuta (90 + 4th). With this draw, Leipzig are in 8th position in the 10-point standings behind leaders Bayern Munich.

