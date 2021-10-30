the 22 bikes stolen from Italian riders found in Romania

The bikes that were stolen from the Italian delegation, on the night of October 22 to 23, during the world track cycling championships in Roubaix, were found in Rouamie. The 22 bikes had been stolen by a Romanian criminal gang, police said.

As a reminder, the bikes were stored in a van parked in the private area of ​​the Mercure hotel in Marcq-en-Barœul, where the Italian team stayed during these world championships. A mishap that did not prevent Italy to win ten medals !

Thieves caught in the act of reselling

In a statement, Romanian police said they got hold of the criminals when they tried to sell the bikes in Romania’s Vrancea region, in the center-east of the country. They were trying to sell some of them for small amounts, around 1,500 euros each. Fourteen houses and apartments were searched and twenty arrest warrants were executed.





In addition to the bicycles (the total value of the loot was estimated at 600,000 euros by the Romanian police), telephones, computers and cash were also seized. The police said that these seizures had come as part of an investigation conducted since the beginning of the year around four people suspected of having set up an organization to smuggle cocaine into the country. This investigation also led the Romanian police to another activity of the group: the resale of stolen objects in several European countries.