the actress swings in Touche pas à mon poste (VIDEO)

Before being the star of Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria starred in The Young and the Restless. As she confided to Cyril Hanouna this Friday, October 29 in Do not touch My TV, she retains a very bad memory of her time in the soap opera.
Eva Longoria has been revealed to the general public by the role of Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives. A character that she camped for eight seasons until the end of the series in 2012. The former companion of basketball player Tony Parker is in Paris this weekend to attend the Global Gift Gala, a charity evening in favor various charities, which will be presented this year by Cyril Hanouna. The actress accepted her invitation in Do not touch My TV. The host was delighted to find the one who is friends with Kendji Girac and who had already participated in the program a few years ago. She admitted that she had not been to France for two years, but she nevertheless made efforts to pronounce a few words in French.
Eva Longoria landed her first role in Beverly hills
The troublemaker of C8 asked his columnists a few questions about the career of the American star. He recalled that she had landed her first role in 2000 in Beverly Hills 90210, the series which notably starred Shannen Doherty and the late Luke Perry. A first appearance which allowed her to be recruited in another cult soap opera, The Young and the Restless. But Eva Longoria told her host that she had a very bad memory of the soap opera. “They are very mean to me”, she even said in French. Under the spell of his guest, the host noted with humor that he was going “wreck“those who had hurt her. “In fact, it really is the series. I was young, it was the first time and they weren’t very nice to me. I don’t have very good memories of Flames of love“, she continued.
She would never have imagined the success of Desperate Housewives
At the request of Gilles Verdez, she also returned to the series that changed her life, Desperate Housewives. He asked her if she had imagined the impact this role would have on her career. And his response was final. “No, not at all, because it was a very different show back then. And I thought it would never be broadcast.”, she explained. Many chains even refused it, before ABC, who was a challenger at the time, agreed to give it a chance.
