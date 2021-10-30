the advanced summary of episode 1047 of Monday, November 1

In Tomorrow belongs to us, everything accuses Anna, who is sent to prison. Victoire does not manage the arrival of the new doctor at the hospital. Sylvain offers Christelle to buy a villa in Sète.
Monday November 1 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Carole Bianic will soon play a lawyer and where Soraya will soon make a sensational comeback! Victoire realizes that her one-night stand is none other than Benjamin Ventura, the new hospital pediatrician played by Alexandre Varga. Anna’s (Maud Baecker) hair was found in the trunk of Marjorie’s car. Martin (Franck Monsigny) goes to Anna’s home (Maud Baecker confides in Anna’s descent into hell) to carry out a search. Damien (Adrien Rob) finds a bloody knife in the kitchen. Martin is forced to take Anna into custody. Karim (Samy Gharbi) is convinced of his innocence.
Christelle catches Sylvain in the act
Christelle is happy not to have given up on resigning from the hospital. Sylvain always hides from him that he no longer works and is enjoying the good life with their money. As he prepares to go to golf, Christelle (Ariane Séguillon) arrives at the house and is surprised that he has not left on his work site. Not credible in his lies, Sylvain is unmasked and ends up confessing everything to his wife. Christelle (Ariane Séguillon shares a photo of her son) is angry with her for lying to her. Sylvain has the idea of buying a villa in Sète, pretending to be the guardians of the property.
Victoire and Benjamin go to war
Victoire (Solène Hébert) is cold with Benjamin, her new colleague. He tries to burst the abscess but Victoire closes. If the other colleagues of Dr. Ventura are much more receptive, Samuel takes a dim view of this new recruit on whom the nurses are rushing like bees. This little fit of jealousy amuses William (Kamel Belghazi). Benjamin introduces himself to Samuel. During the discussion, he confides having lost his wife. This is the reason that prompted him to move to the sun. Benjamin returns to see Victoire (Solène Hébert reveals what Joffrey Platel refused to him) to put things right. He finds his reaction immature. The tension mounts between them.
Samuel and Victoire have lunch together and she tells him that she slept with a stranger and that it went wrong. Benjamin, who already thinks that they are going out together, sees them just when Samuel holds Victoire’s hand… The beginning of a love triangle in Tomorrow belongs to us ?
Everything accuses Anna in Tomorrow belongs to us
Marianne (Luce Mouchel) and Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin) are very worried about Anna. Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin comments on Alex and Chloe’s return of flames) asks Xavier to intervene but the prosecutor cannot do anything. Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret poses with her daughter and the resemblance is striking) defends Anna. She promises to do everything to get her out of this situation. But the autopsy results fall and it is indeed Marjorie’s blood that is found on Anna’s knife. This one falls from the clouds. Aurore (Julie Debazac) pushes Anna to her limits but Raphaëlle fights for her client. Anna accuses Jim Irving of setting her up. When Aurore rises in a tone, Karim (Samy Gharbi almost definitively left the series) enraged in the interrogation room. Martin (Franck Monsigny) relieved him of the case.
Anna is in prison!
Jim (Nicolas Baisin) is questioned in turn. Aurore informs him that Anna accused him. But he has an alibi. He accuses Anna of playing with him. Xavier thinks that everything accuses Anna, but Martin (Franck Monsigny could have played another role in DNA) finds this murder story to be unreliable and wonders if it is not a stunt. The prosecutor decides to take her off the same evening: Anna is sent to prison!