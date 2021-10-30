the army purges the public institutions of the protesters

In Sudan, since the army coup on Monday, October 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has faced the anger of the street. But it is also contested by institutions and officials who proclaim their allegiance to the authorities “ legitimate “. The sling also won Sudanese diplomacy. Since Monday, the army has been carrying out a purge in public enterprises and suspending or replacing all those who are hostile to the coup.

Nearly 70 Sudanese diplomats have announced that they refuse the army coup. Some joined the rallies of protesters organized in front of their embassies. In retaliation, the army suspended six of them, including the most prominent ambassadors, in China, Switzerland, France or the United States. Some, like the Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, refuse: “ an illegitimate and unconstitutional dismissal of the putschists “.

Purge in state media

Ministries, public media and unions also came into resistance against the coup. State television, radio and the national news agency Suna were stormed by soldiers. Their directors were sacked and replaced by others not hostile to the army. The purge affects all public sectors. Thus, the Director General of Civil Aviation was also dismissed from his post.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved all workers’ unions, unions and professional associations. Until the 2019 revolt, all of these unions were led by supporters of the old regime. “ Going back is impossible Is one of the most widespread slogans in Khartoum since Monday.

