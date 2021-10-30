The best bar in the world is in Lyon

It’s official. The Villegiature Awards 2020-2021 was awarded this Thursday, October 28 to the best bar in the world. A distinction awarded to the majestic bar of the Intercontinental de Lyon, Le Dôme.

A price that delighted the managers of the hotel, who announced it on social networks. “We are very proud of this mark of recognition for this emblematic place, the heart of our hotel”.

They recall that this place is “a masterpiece by architect Jacques-Germain Soufflot dating from the 18th century and carefully brought up to date by Studio Jean-Philippe Nuel, Le Dôme welcomes you under its 32-meter dome. top every day for a unique experience. “

And as if that were not enough, the InterContinental-Hôtel Dieu, which houses Le Dôme, was voted best hotel in France by the World Travel Awards.





This is the first time that the establishment has obtained this distinction. Thus, it was given between 2018 and 2020 at the InterContinental Bordeaux, and at the Bristol in Paris between 2011 and 2017. This year, it will have preceded several other major French hotels: the Four Season George V (Paris), the Mandarin Oriental (Paris), the Plaza Athénée (Paris) or the Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s (Paris).

Note that France has also distinguished itself at European level in these World Travel Awards. Air France’s business class was voted the best on the continent. Cannes was chosen as the most beautiful destination for festivals and events, and Disneyland Paris was voted best amusement park. This last prize had already been won four times by the place.