the city of Beijing is closing some of its cinemas

China faces a Covid-19 epidemic rebound within 100 days of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To curb the contagion, all cinemas in Xicheng District, a district of the capital, will have to remain closed until November 14. A million inhabitants live there.

The Chinese capital ordered the closure of some of its cinemas on Saturday, as the country faces a Covid-19 epidemic rebound within 100 days of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The imperial city, which organized the Summer Games in 2008, will become next February the first city in the world to also host events for the Winter Olympics. In this context, the authorities, who follow a zero tolerance policy against the slightest case of Covid-19, have taken great steps to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases. But ten provinces are affected out of the thirty that the Asian giant has and the virus has already reached Beijing.





59 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday

To curb the contagion, all cinemas in Xicheng District will have to remain closed until November 14, the municipality said in a notice on Friday. Xicheng District, which includes neighborhoods west of Tiananmen Square, has a population of over one million. The move comes as China nationally reported 59 new locally-originated Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a record number since mid-September. Among them, two cases in Beijing linked to a group of contaminated tourists in the north of the country. If these figures may seem derisory compared to those in …

