The Clermont Foot technique so as not to be invaded by Marseille supporters

This Sunday, Clermont Foot receives for the first time in its history the Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. A great opportunity which will allow the Gabriel Montpied stadium to fill its stands.

Hosting the Olympique de Marseille is always a great opportunity for Ligue 1 clubs. If the Marseille institution does not shine as much as it did during the 90s, it still attracts a lot of people. This Sunday, the match at the Gabriel Montpied stadium will be sold out, the ticket office of the Auvergne has indeed been taken by storm, which shows the great popularity of OM in France. Hoping that Dimitri Payet’s teammate will win, in a match that promises to be spectacular knowing the Clermont offensive ambition at the start of the season. A victory could make it possible to make a good operation, knowing that Lyon and Lens clash, as well as PSG and Lille …

In order not to count only supporters of OM in its enclosure, Clermont Foot has put a measure in place. :

The club privileged the sale to its close network

” In order to keep a Gabriel-Montpied stadium acquired to the cause of our team, and not to be overwhelmed with seat reservations from Marseille supporters, many throughout France and whose visitor parking has been closed by the LFP, the club has privileged, for this match, the sale of remaining places, with quotas, to its close network: volunteers and members of the club, institutions working for many years in the organization of matches, licensees of our Association. Unfortunately, the current capacity of the stadium could not meet all the demands. The general public was given a chance to book tickets on our online ticket office this Tuesday, October 26. The last available tickets were gone in less than 20 minutes, with thousands checking in early. ” Clermont Foot press release (10/28/21)





Dear supporters,

Clermont Foot 63 has the pleasure but also the regret to announce that all the places for the match against Olympique de Marseille have been sold.

The match will be sold out on Sunday October 31 at 8:45 p.m. # OMCF63 pic.twitter.com/MQ9ZtbKMd2 – Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) October 27, 2021